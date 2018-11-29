Weekend Calendar: National Day parade, Bucharest Christmas Market, Pink Martini concert

Events:

Early Music Festival – ongoing, ends December 9, various locations in Bucharest. The program is listed here.

Pink Martini concert – December 1, 2 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets are available here.

National Day parade – December 1, Arch of Triumph Square in Bucharest. More on the parade here. Celebrations also take place in Alba Iulia and other cities in the country. Most local TV stations broadcast the day’s events and activities.

TEDx Bucharest – November 30 – December 1 at Auditorium Pallady. More on the program here.

Bucharest Christmas Market – November 30 – December 26 in Piața Constituției. More details here.

Jam session with the Royal Marines Band – November 30, at the National Theater in Bucharest. More details here.

Festival of Romanian Films – November 30 – December 2 at Grand Cinema & More. More on the program here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

The Portrait of the Collector exhibition – ongoing, ends January 31, 2019 at the Art Collections Museum in Bucharest. Further details here.

Movie openings:

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Starring: Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Matthew Macfadyen, Mackenzie Foy



The Possession of Hannah Grace

Starring: Shay Mitchell

[email protected]