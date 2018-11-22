Weekend Calendar: Early Music Festival, German Film Days, Romanian design fair

Events:

RadiRo Radio Orchestras Festival – ongoing, ends November 25, at Radio Hall and National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). The program is available here.

Early Music Festival – November 23 – December 9, various locations in Bucharest. The program is listed here.

German Film Days – November 23 – 29, at Elvire Popesco cinema. The program is available here.

The International Festival of Psychoanalysis and Film – November 22 – November 25, at the Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is here.

Made in Romania fair by Designist – November 24, at Impact Hub Bucharest. More here.

ImPuls International Festival of Contemporary Animation Theater – ongoing, ends November 28; at Ţăndărică Theater in Bucharest. The program is available here.

Flamenco and Spanish guitar recital by Gitana flamenco quartet -November 23 at the National Children’s Palace in Bucharest. More here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

Painted Architectures. Post-conceptual Spanish Figurative exhibition – open until November 30, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. Further details here.

The Portrait of the Collector exhibition – ongoing, ends January 31, 2019 at the Art Collections Museum in Bucharest. Further details here.

Movie openings:

Creed II

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu

The Grinch

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Tristan O’Hare, Scarlett Estevez

