Events:
Nightwish concert – August 17, at Romexpo in Northern Bucharest. Tickets online here
Awake Festival – August 17-19, on the Teleki Estate in Gornesti, Mures country. More details here
Carpathian MTB Epic – August 16-19, in Cheile Gradistei – Fundata area, in Brasov county. Read more about the event here
Craft Art TM Beer Festival – August 17-19, in Rozelor Park in Timisoara. More info here
Paella & Wine Festival – August 16-19, at Beraria H in Bucharest. Find out more here
Ice Cream Festival – August 17-19, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More details here
Movie openings:
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Starring Nicolas Cage, Kristen Bell
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Starring Mila Kunis, Justin Theroux
Movies coming up:
Alpha – premiere on August 24
Slender Man – premiere on August 31
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom – premiere on August 31
The Nun – premiere on September 7
The Predator – premiere on September 14
