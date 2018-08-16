Events:

Nightwish concert – August 17, at Romexpo in Northern Bucharest. Tickets online here

Awake Festival – August 17-19, on the Teleki Estate in Gornesti, Mures country. More details here

Carpathian MTB Epic – August 16-19, in Cheile Gradistei – Fundata area, in Brasov county. Read more about the event here

Craft Art TM Beer Festival – August 17-19, in Rozelor Park in Timisoara. More info here

Paella & Wine Festival – August 16-19, at Beraria H in Bucharest. Find out more here

Ice Cream Festival – August 17-19, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More details here

Movie openings:

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Starring Nicolas Cage, Kristen Bell

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Starring Mila Kunis, Justin Theroux

Movies coming up:

Alpha – premiere on August 24

Slender Man – premiere on August 31

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom – premiere on August 31

The Nun – premiere on September 7

The Predator – premiere on September 14