videoWeekend calendar: Neversea, Outernational Days, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events:

Neversea – July 7-9, in Constanta seaside resort. More information here

Bucharest Jazz Festival – Ongoing, ends on July 9, in Bucharest. Find out more here

Garana Jazz Festival – Ongoing, ends on July 9, in Poiana Lupului, Caras-Severin county. More information here

Outernational Days 2 – July 7-9, at Uranus Garden and The Ark in Bucharest. More info here

The Fresh in the Garden music festival – July 8, at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. Find out more here

Bucharest International Street Theater Festival – Ongoing, ends on July 30, in Bucharest. Find the entire program here

Bounty Fair – July 8-9, at Casa Universitarilor in Bucharest. More info here

 

Movie openings:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton

The House

Starring Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler

 

Movies coming up in July:

War for the Planet of the Apes – premiere on July 14

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – premiere on July 21

Dunkirk – premiere on July 21

The Son of Bigfoot – premiere on July 28

 

