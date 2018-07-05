Events:
Neversea music festival – July 5-8, in Constanta seaside resort. More info here
Bucharest Jazz Festival – ongoing, ends on July 8. Further details are available here
Metalhead Meeting music festival – July 6-7, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Find out more here
Marile Serate ale Bucurestiului (The Great Musical Evenings of Bucharest) – July 6-8, at Odeon Theater in Bucharest. More details are available here
The Medieval Festival of the Oradea Fortress – July 7-9, at the Oradea Fortress. More information here
Concerts at fortified churches in Brasov county – in the weekends of July and August. Program available here
Movie openings:
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Starring Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd
Tag
Starring Annabelle Wallis, Jeremy Renner
Movies coming up in July:
Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation – premiere on July 13
Skyscraper – premiere on July 13
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – premiere on July 20
The Equalizer 2 – premiere on July 20
Incredibles 2 – premiere on July 27
Facebook Comments