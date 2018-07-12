Events:
Garana Jazz Festival – ongoing, ends on July 15, in Garana commune in Caras-Severin county. More details here
Waha Festival – July 12-16, near Batanii Mari village in Covasna county. More information here
We Love Retro music festival – July 13, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Read more about the event here
B-Fit in the Street! theater festival – July 13 – August 5, in Bucharest. Read more about it here
The Fresh | Midsummer Story party – July 14, at Food Circus Bucharest. More details here
Namaste India festival – July 14-15, at Casa Universitarilor in Bucharest. Further details here
Movie openings:
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Starring Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez
Skyscraper
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Pablo Schreiber
Movies coming up:
Mamma Mia! Hee We Go Again – premiere on July 20
The Equalizer 2 – premiere on July 20
Incredibles 2 – premiere on July 27
Adrift – premiere on July 27
Mission: Impossible. Fallout – premiere on August 3
