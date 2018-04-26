Events:
Sunwaves Festival – April 26-May 1, in Mamaia seaside resort. More details here
Sunset Festival – April 28-29, in Vama Veche seaside resort. Tickets online here
Festival of flowers – April 27-29, in Timisoara. Read more about it here
French Film Festival – ongoing, ends on May 6, in Bucharest and other cities. Read more about it here
Portraits of Migration photo exhibition – ongoing, ends on May 6, at Arcub in Bucharest. More information here
The biggest shrimp festival in Europe – April 27 – May 1, at Wahaka Street Food Park in Bucharest. More details here
Zero May 2018 festival – April 28-29, at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest. More info here
Promo Party Afterhills festival – April 27, at World Trade Plaza in Bucharest. Tickets online here
New in cinemas:
Avengers: Infinity War
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
Movies coming up in May:
Truth or Dare – premiere on May 4
Overboard – premiere on May 11
Deadpool 2 – premiere on May 18
Solo: A Star Wars Story – premiere on May 25
(opening photo: Sunwaves on Facebook)
