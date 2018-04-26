Events:

Sunwaves Festival – April 26-May 1, in Mamaia seaside resort. More details here

Sunset Festival – April 28-29, in Vama Veche seaside resort. Tickets online here

Festival of flowers – April 27-29, in Timisoara. Read more about it here

French Film Festival – ongoing, ends on May 6, in Bucharest and other cities. Read more about it here

Portraits of Migration photo exhibition – ongoing, ends on May 6, at Arcub in Bucharest. More information here

The biggest shrimp festival in Europe – April 27 – May 1, at Wahaka Street Food Park in Bucharest. More details here

Zero May 2018 festival – April 28-29, at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest. More info here

Promo Party Afterhills festival – April 27, at World Trade Plaza in Bucharest. Tickets online here

New in cinemas:

Avengers: Infinity War

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

Movies coming up in May:

Truth or Dare – premiere on May 4

Overboard – premiere on May 11

Deadpool 2 – premiere on May 18

Solo: A Star Wars Story – premiere on May 25

