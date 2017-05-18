Events:
Night of Museums – May 20, in Bucharest and other cities. More information here
Al Di Meola concert – May 20, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Burger Fest – May 19-21, at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest. Tickets online here
EUROPAfest – Ongoing, ends on May 20, in Bucharest and Sibiu. More information here
World Press Photo exhibition – Ongoing, ends on May 28, at Sala Dalles in Bucharest. More info here
RO – Wine | Festival of Romania – May 20-21, at Fratelli Club, Bucharest. Find out more here
Dream Theater – May 20, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Bucharest Pride – Diversity March – May 20, 16:00, starting from the Arch of Triumph. Read more about it here
Japanese Culture Days – Ongoing, ends on May 21, at the Romanian-American University in Bucharest
Multicultural Festival – May 19-21, in Titan Park, Bucharest. More information here
Romanian Design Week – May 20-28, in Bucharest. More info here
Hot air balloons festival – May 19-21, in eastern Romania’s Ion Neculce commune, in Iasi county. Read more about it here
Movie openings:
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law
How To Be A Latin Lover
Starring Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell
Snatched
Starring Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn
Movies coming up:
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – premiere on May 26
Wonder Woman – premiere on June 2
Baywatch – premiere on June 2
Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com
Facebook Comments