videoWeekend calendar: Museums Night, Al Di Meola concert, festivals, movie openings

by Irina Popescu
Events:

Night of MuseumsMay 20, in Bucharest and other cities. More information here

Al Di Meola concert – May 20, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Burger Fest – May 19-21, at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest. Tickets online here

EUROPAfest – Ongoing, ends on May 20, in Bucharest and Sibiu. More information here

World Press Photo exhibition – Ongoing, ends on May 28, at Sala Dalles in Bucharest. More info here

RO – Wine | Festival of Romania – May 20-21, at Fratelli Club, Bucharest. Find out more here

Dream Theater – May 20, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Bucharest Pride – Diversity March – May 20, 16:00, starting from the Arch of Triumph. Read more about it here

Japanese Culture Days – Ongoing, ends on May 21, at the Romanian-American University in Bucharest

Multicultural Festival – May 19-21, in Titan Park, Bucharest. More information here

Romanian Design Week – May 20-28, in Bucharest. More info here

Hot air balloons festival – May 19-21, in eastern Romania’s Ion Neculce commune, in Iasi county. Read more about it here

 

Movie openings:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law

How To Be A Latin Lover

Starring Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell

Snatched

Starring Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn

 

Movies coming up:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – premiere on May 26

Wonder Woman – premiere on June 2

Baywatch – premiere on June 2

 

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

