Events:
Undercloud –Independent Theatre Festival – Ongoing, ends on August 31, at Arcub – Gabroveni in Bucharest. Find program here
Craftman’s Ice Cream Festival – August 25-27, in Herastrau Park, Bucharest. More details here
Pies’ Festival – August 24-27, in National Park, Bucharest. More information here
Outdoor Cinema – Ongoing, ends on September 17, in Titan Park, Bucharest. Find program here
Oscar Lights Vama – visual arts festival – Ongoing, ends on August 27, in Vama Veche seaside resort. More info here
Transylvanian Fortresses medieval festival – August 25-27, in Sibiu. Read more about it here
Movie openings:
American Made
Starring Tom Cruise, Sarah Wright
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Starring Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl
Tara Moarta
Romanian documentary
Movies coming up:
The Hitman’s Bodyguard – premiere on September 1
Girls Trip – premiere on September 1
Renegades – premiere on September 8
American Assassin – premiere on September 15
