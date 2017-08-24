23.5 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Medieval festival, Undercloud, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events:

Undercloud –Independent Theatre Festival – Ongoing, ends on August 31, at Arcub – Gabroveni in Bucharest. Find program here

Craftman’s Ice Cream Festival – August 25-27, in Herastrau Park, Bucharest. More details here

Pies’ Festival – August 24-27, in National Park, Bucharest. More information here

Outdoor Cinema – Ongoing, ends on September 17, in Titan Park, Bucharest. Find program here

Oscar Lights Vama – visual arts festival – Ongoing, ends on August 27, in Vama Veche seaside resort. More info here

Transylvanian Fortresses medieval festival – August 25-27, in Sibiu. Read more about it here

 

Movie openings:

American Made

Starring Tom Cruise, Sarah Wright

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

Starring Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl

Tara Moarta

Romanian documentary

 

Movies coming up:

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – premiere on September 1

Girls Trip – premiere on September 1

Renegades – premiere on September 8

American Assassin – premiere on September 15

 

