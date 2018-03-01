-9 °C
Bucharest
Mar 01, 14:03

videoWeekend calendar: Martisor Fairs, Jazz concert, Photo exhibition marking 1918 Union anniversary

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Events in Bucharest:

Martisor Fair at the National Village Museum – ongoing, ends March 8. More here.

Martisor Fair at the National Geology Museum – ongoing, ends March 4. More here.

Maria Răducanu & Sorin Terinte Concert – March 3, Green Hours Jazz-cafe. More details here.

Twelfth Night, The Royal Shakespeare Company – March 3, Happy Cinema Bucharest. More details here.

Sound Week: Throat Singing with Sainkho – March 3, Creart. More details here.

Bounty Fair: Women’s Day Edition – March 4, Casa Universitarilor. More details here.

Photo exhibition: 100 Romanian Faces – Opening March 4 at the National Theater (TNB). More details here.

Movie openings:

Red Sparrow

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciarán Hinds

You Were Never Really Here

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov

Movies coming up in March:

Death Wish – premiere on March 9

The Hurricane Heist – premiere on March 9

Strangers: Prey at Night – premiere on March 9

Tomb Raider – premiere on March 16

Stolen Princess – premiere on March 16

(Opening photo: 100 de Chipuri Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list