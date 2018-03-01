Events in Bucharest:

Martisor Fair at the National Village Museum – ongoing, ends March 8. More here.

Martisor Fair at the National Geology Museum – ongoing, ends March 4. More here.

Maria Răducanu & Sorin Terinte Concert – March 3, Green Hours Jazz-cafe. More details here.

Twelfth Night, The Royal Shakespeare Company – March 3, Happy Cinema Bucharest. More details here.

Sound Week: Throat Singing with Sainkho – March 3, Creart. More details here.

Bounty Fair: Women’s Day Edition – March 4, Casa Universitarilor. More details here.

Photo exhibition: 100 Romanian Faces – Opening March 4 at the National Theater (TNB). More details here.

Movie openings:

Red Sparrow

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciarán Hinds

You Were Never Really Here

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov

Movies coming up in March:

Death Wish – premiere on March 9

The Hurricane Heist – premiere on March 9

Strangers: Prey at Night – premiere on March 9

Tomb Raider – premiere on March 16

Stolen Princess – premiere on March 16

(Opening photo: 100 de Chipuri Facebook Page)

[email protected]