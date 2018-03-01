Events in Bucharest:
Martisor Fair at the National Village Museum – ongoing, ends March 8. More here.
Martisor Fair at the National Geology Museum – ongoing, ends March 4. More here.
Maria Răducanu & Sorin Terinte Concert – March 3, Green Hours Jazz-cafe. More details here.
Twelfth Night, The Royal Shakespeare Company – March 3, Happy Cinema Bucharest. More details here.
Sound Week: Throat Singing with Sainkho – March 3, Creart. More details here.
Bounty Fair: Women’s Day Edition – March 4, Casa Universitarilor. More details here.
Photo exhibition: 100 Romanian Faces – Opening March 4 at the National Theater (TNB). More details here.
Movie openings:
Red Sparrow
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciarán Hinds
You Were Never Really Here
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov
Movies coming up in March:
Death Wish – premiere on March 9
The Hurricane Heist – premiere on March 9
Strangers: Prey at Night – premiere on March 9
Tomb Raider – premiere on March 16
Stolen Princess – premiere on March 16
(Opening photo: 100 de Chipuri Facebook Page)
