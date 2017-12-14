11.5 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Made in RO fair, organ concert, new Star Wars movie in cinemas

by Irina Marica
Events:

Christmas Fairs and Markets – in Bucharest, several other Romanian cities. Find a list here

Made in RO design fair – December 16-17, at Impact Hub Bucharest. More details here

Art Fasion Fair | Christmas Affair – December 16-17, at Beans&Dots in Bucharest. Find out more here

The Trees with Clothes charity event – those who want to donate warm clothes or footwear can do so near Cismigiu Park in Bucharest. More details here

Christmas Organ Concert – December 17, at St. Iosif Cathedral in Bucharest. More information here

Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest – Winter short film marathon – December 17, at Unteatru in Bucharest. Find out more here

Helloween concert – December 15, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Tickets online here

 

New in cinemas:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Drive

 

Movies coming up:

Father Figures – premiere on December 22

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – premiere on December 29

The Greatest Showman – premiere on December 29

 

(photo source: IMDB)

