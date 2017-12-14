Events:
Christmas Fairs and Markets – in Bucharest, several other Romanian cities. Find a list here
Made in RO design fair – December 16-17, at Impact Hub Bucharest. More details here
Art Fasion Fair | Christmas Affair – December 16-17, at Beans&Dots in Bucharest. Find out more here
The Trees with Clothes charity event – those who want to donate warm clothes or footwear can do so near Cismigiu Park in Bucharest. More details here
Christmas Organ Concert – December 17, at St. Iosif Cathedral in Bucharest. More information here
Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest – Winter short film marathon – December 17, at Unteatru in Bucharest. Find out more here
Helloween concert – December 15, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Tickets online here
New in cinemas:
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Drive
Movies coming up:
Father Figures – premiere on December 22
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – premiere on December 29
The Greatest Showman – premiere on December 29
