Events:
Bucharest International Light Festival – Spotlight – April 12-15, in downtown Bucharest. More details here
Bucharest Fashion Film Festival – April 13-15, in Bucharest. More info here
Lord of the Dance shows – April 13 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest, April 14 at Sala Olimpia in Timisoara, and April 15 at Sala Polivalenta in Cluj-Napoca. Tickets online here
Birdwatching tours – April 15, in the Vacaresti Nature Park, also known as Bucharest’s Delta. Read more about it here
Argentinian Film Days – ongoing, ends on April 14, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. More details here
European Union Youth Orchestra concert – April 15, at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. Read more here
Nightmares On Wax & Modeselektor DJ Set by Telekom Electronic Beats – April 13-14, at Control Club in Bucharest. Tickets available here
First Rooftop of the Year – April 14, at Bucuresti Mall. More info here
Movie openings:
Rampage
Starring Dwayne Johnson
Blockers
Starring Leslie Mann, John Cena
A Quiet Place
Starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski
Movies coming up:
Midnight Sun – premiere on April 20
Super Troopers 2 – premiere on April 20
Avengers: Infinity War – premiere on April 27
Truth or Dare – premiere on May 4
(photo source: Spotlight Festival on Facebook; photo by Alberto Groșescu )
Facebook Comments