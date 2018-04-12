Events:

Bucharest International Light Festival – Spotlight – April 12-15, in downtown Bucharest. More details here

Bucharest Fashion Film Festival – April 13-15, in Bucharest. More info here

Lord of the Dance shows – April 13 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest, April 14 at Sala Olimpia in Timisoara, and April 15 at Sala Polivalenta in Cluj-Napoca. Tickets online here

Birdwatching tours – April 15, in the Vacaresti Nature Park, also known as Bucharest’s Delta. Read more about it here

Argentinian Film Days – ongoing, ends on April 14, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. More details here

European Union Youth Orchestra concert – April 15, at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. Read more here

Nightmares On Wax & Modeselektor DJ Set by Telekom Electronic Beats – April 13-14, at Control Club in Bucharest. Tickets available here

First Rooftop of the Year – April 14, at Bucuresti Mall. More info here

Movie openings:

Rampage

Starring Dwayne Johnson

Blockers

Starring Leslie Mann, John Cena

A Quiet Place

Starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Movies coming up:

Midnight Sun – premiere on April 20

Super Troopers 2 – premiere on April 20

Avengers: Infinity War – premiere on April 27

Truth or Dare – premiere on May 4

(photo source: Spotlight Festival on Facebook; photo by Alberto Groșescu )