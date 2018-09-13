Events:

George Enescu International Competition – September 1-23, in Bucharest. Program available here.

DokStation Music Documentary Film – September 13 – 16, various venues in Bucharest. More info here.

Película – Latin American Film & Experience – until September 16, in various locations in Bucharest. More here.

Sci+Fi FEST 2018 – September 15 – 16 at the National Library in Bucharest. More here.

50 Years after the Prague Spring. Exhibition open until September 24 at the Palace of the National Military Circle in Bucharest. More here.

Kids City – September 14 – 16, Cismigiu Park in Bucharest. Further details here.

Icon-makers Fair – September 14 – 16, at the Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More details here.

Arad Open Air Festival – September 14 – 16 at the Arad Airport. The program is listed here.

Classical music concert at the fortified church in Cincșor – September 15, in Cincșor, Brașov county. More here.

ORA Jazz Festival – September 14 – 16, at the Zion Synagogue in Oradea. More here.

Oktoberfest – Until September 16 in Brasov. More on the event here.

Timișoara Science Festival – September 14 – 15, in Timișoara. More here.

Trichallenge Mamaia – September 14 – 16 in Mamaia, Constanta county. Further details here.

Movie openings:

A Simple Favor

Starring: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Eric Johnson

The Predator

Starring: Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Thomas Jane

(Photo: Pelicula Facebook Page, snapshot from the 2017 edition)

[email protected]