11.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 09, 16:56

videoWeekend calendar: KINOdiseea & other film festivals, auto show, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Events:

KINOdiseea – international film festival for young audience – November 9-15, in Bucharest. Find program here

French Film Festival – November 9-19, in nine cities across Romania. Read more about it here

National Independent Theater Festival – November 9-12, in Bucharest. More details here

Guess Who album release concert – November 10, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Find out more here

Loredana concert – November 10-11, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

The Mission 17th Anniversary w/ Sasha & John Digweed, Magdalena – November 11, at Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest. More info here

Bucharest Auto Show – ongoing, ends on November 12, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More information here

The Fair of Saints Mihail and Gavriil – November 10-12, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More details here

 

Movie openings:

Daddy’s Home 2

Starring Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell

Leatherface

Starring  Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor

Gnome Alone

Starring Tara Strong, Becky G.

 

Movies coming up:

Justice League – premiere on November 17

God’s Own Country – premiere on November 17

Murder on the Orient Express – premiere on November 24

Abad Mom’s Christmas – premiere on November 24

 

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list