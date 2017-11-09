Events:

KINOdiseea – international film festival for young audience – November 9-15, in Bucharest. Find program here

French Film Festival – November 9-19, in nine cities across Romania. Read more about it here

National Independent Theater Festival – November 9-12, in Bucharest. More details here

Guess Who album release concert – November 10, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Find out more here

Loredana concert – November 10-11, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

The Mission 17th Anniversary w/ Sasha & John Digweed, Magdalena – November 11, at Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest. More info here

Bucharest Auto Show – ongoing, ends on November 12, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More information here

The Fair of Saints Mihail and Gavriil – November 10-12, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More details here

Movie openings:

Daddy’s Home 2

Starring Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell

Leatherface

Starring Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor

Gnome Alone

Starring Tara Strong, Becky G.

Movies coming up:

Justice League – premiere on November 17

God’s Own Country – premiere on November 17

Murder on the Orient Express – premiere on November 24

Abad Mom’s Christmas – premiere on November 24