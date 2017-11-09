Events:
KINOdiseea – international film festival for young audience – November 9-15, in Bucharest. Find program here
French Film Festival – November 9-19, in nine cities across Romania. Read more about it here
National Independent Theater Festival – November 9-12, in Bucharest. More details here
Guess Who album release concert – November 10, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Find out more here
Loredana concert – November 10-11, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here
The Mission 17th Anniversary w/ Sasha & John Digweed, Magdalena – November 11, at Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest. More info here
Bucharest Auto Show – ongoing, ends on November 12, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More information here
The Fair of Saints Mihail and Gavriil – November 10-12, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More details here
Movie openings:
Daddy’s Home 2
Starring Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell
Leatherface
Starring Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor
Gnome Alone
Starring Tara Strong, Becky G.
Movies coming up:
Justice League – premiere on November 17
God’s Own Country – premiere on November 17
Murder on the Orient Express – premiere on November 24
Abad Mom’s Christmas – premiere on November 24
