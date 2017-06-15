Events:
Kings of Leon concert – June 17, Arena Nationala in Bucharest. Tickets online here
The Fresh – Parov Stelar, Wax Tailor concerts – June 16, Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Delia concert – June 16, at Hard Rock Cafe in Bucharest. More information here
Sibiu International Theater Festival – Ongoing, ends on June 18, in Sibiu. More information here
ONGFest – the National Festival of NGOs – June 17-18, in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park. Find out more here
Bounty Fair – design fair and workshops – June 17-18, at Casa Universitarilor in Bucharest. More information here
Greek Festival – Ongoing, ends on June 18, at Pullman Bucharest hotel. Find more information here
Movie openings:
Cars 3
Starring Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo
Rough Night
Starring Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz
Unlocked
Starring Orlando Bloom, Noomi Rapace
Overdrive
Starring Ana de Armas, Scott Eastwood
Movies coming up in June:
Transformers: The Last Knight – premiere on June 23
Once Upon a Time in Venice – premiere on June 23
Despicable Me 3 – premiere on June 30
