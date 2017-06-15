23 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Kings of Leon & Parov Stelar concerts, NGOs’ festival, movie openings

by Irina Popescu
Events:

Kings of Leon concertJune 17, Arena Nationala in Bucharest. Tickets online here

The Fresh – Parov Stelar, Wax Tailor concerts – June 16, Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Delia concert – June 16, at Hard Rock Cafe in Bucharest. More information here

Sibiu International Theater Festival – Ongoing, ends on June 18, in Sibiu. More information here

ONGFest – the National Festival of NGOs – June 17-18, in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park. Find out more here

Bounty Fair – design fair and workshops – June 17-18, at Casa Universitarilor in Bucharest. More information here

Greek Festival – Ongoing, ends on June 18, at Pullman Bucharest hotel. Find more information here

 

Movie openings:

Cars 3

Starring Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo

Rough Night

Starring  Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz

Unlocked

Starring Orlando Bloom, Noomi Rapace

Overdrive

Starring Ana de Armas, Scott Eastwood

 

Movies coming up in June:

Transformers: The Last Knight – premiere on June 23

Once Upon a Time in Venice – premiere on June 23

Despicable Me 3 – premiere on June 30

 

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

