Weekend calendar: Concerts, Mariage Fest, Royal Opera House season, movie openings

Events:

Mariage Fest wedding fair – February 1 – 3 at the Parliament Palace. More about the event here.

Royal Opera House 2018/2019 Season – La Traviata – February 3 at Happy Cinema. Further details here.

Hänsel and Gretel – February 2 at the Children’s Opera. Further info here.

Winter afternoon in Văcărești Delta – February 2. Guide Andrei Berinde takes participants on a walk through the area surrounding and inside this nature park of the city. More details here.

Brass Against concert – February 3 at Hard Rock Cafe. More info here.

Zdob și Zdub concert – February 2 at Beraria H. More about the event here.

Gustav Klimt. A Precursor of Modernity exhibition – ongoing, ends February 28; at the Suțu Palace (The Museum of the City of Bucharest). More here.

Ferestroika- Experience Communism – ongoing, ends February 23. An exhibition displaying the apartment life of a real Romanian family from the 80s. Further details here.

Vlatka Horvat: Supporting Objects exhibition at Eastwards Prospectus gallery. Open until February 9, 2019. More here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

Movie openings:

Escape Room

Starring: Tyler Labine, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Jay Ellis

Serenity

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway

(Photo: Pixabay)

