Weekend calendar: concerts, opera performances, movie openings

Events:

The Magic Flute – January 26 at the Bucharest Opera. More info and tickets here.

Cosi fan tutte – January 27 at the Bucharest Opera. More info and tickets here.

Sorin Zlat Quartet – The Land of Dreams – January 24, 20:00, at Arcub. More info here.

Metallica tribute concert – January 25 at Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest. More details here.

The Wedding Day by JW Marriott – January 26- 27 at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. More details here.

Gustav Klimt. A Precursor of Modernity exhibition – ongoing, ends February 28; at the Suțu Palace (The Museum of the City of Bucharest). More here.

Ferestroika- Experience Communism – ongoing, ends February 23. An exhibition displaying the apartment life of a real Romanian family from the 80s. Further details here.

Vlatka Horvat: Supporting Objects exhibition at Eastwards Prospectus gallery. Open until February 9, 2019. More here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

Movie openings:

A Dog’s Way Home

Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Edward James Olmos

Mary Queen of Scots

Starring: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]