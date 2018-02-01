10.5 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Iranian Culture Week, concerts, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events in Bucharest:

Iranian Culture Week – Ongoing, ends on February 4, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Find out more here

African Dance Workshop – February 3-4, at the National Center of Dance in Bucharest. More details here

Mariage Fest – February 2-4, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. More information here

Vinyl Fair – February 3-4, in Unirii Square, Bucharest. More info here

Coma concert – February 2, at Hard Rock Cafe in Bucharest. More details here

Zdob si Zdub concert – February 3, at Beraria H in Bucharest. Further details here

 

Movie openings:

12 Strong

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon

All the Money in the World

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams

The Death of Stalin

Starring Jason Isaacs, Steve Buscemi

 

Movies coming up in February:

Fifty Shades Freed – premiere on February 9

Call Me by Your Name – premiere on February 9

Black Panther – premiere on February 16

Early Man – premiere on February 16

The Post – premiere on February 23

 

