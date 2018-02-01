Events in Bucharest:
Iranian Culture Week – Ongoing, ends on February 4, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Find out more here
African Dance Workshop – February 3-4, at the National Center of Dance in Bucharest. More details here
Mariage Fest – February 2-4, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. More information here
Vinyl Fair – February 3-4, in Unirii Square, Bucharest. More info here
Coma concert – February 2, at Hard Rock Cafe in Bucharest. More details here
Zdob si Zdub concert – February 3, at Beraria H in Bucharest. Further details here
Movie openings:
12 Strong
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon
All the Money in the World
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams
The Death of Stalin
Starring Jason Isaacs, Steve Buscemi
Movies coming up in February:
Fifty Shades Freed – premiere on February 9
Call Me by Your Name – premiere on February 9
Black Panther – premiere on February 16
Early Man – premiere on February 16
The Post – premiere on February 23
