Events:

Halloween events – this weekend in Romania. Find a list of events here

Chamber music festival SoNoRo – October 27 – November 13, in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, and Brasov. More details here

National Theater Festival – Ongoing, ends on October 30, in Bucharest. Find out more here

Irish Film Days – October 26-27, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Russian Film Days – October 26-29, at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Indagra – fair dedicated to agriculture – Ongoing, ends on October 29, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Byron concert – October 27, at Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest. More info here

Movie openings:

Jigsaw

Starring Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell

Thor: Ragnarok

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston

Movies coming up in November:

Happy Death Day – premiere on November 3

Suburbicon – premiere on November 3

Daddy’s Home 2 – premiere on November 10

Leatherface – premiere on November 10

Justice League – premiere on November 17