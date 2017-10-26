Events:
Halloween events – this weekend in Romania. Find a list of events here
Chamber music festival SoNoRo – October 27 – November 13, in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, and Brasov. More details here
National Theater Festival – Ongoing, ends on October 30, in Bucharest. Find out more here
Irish Film Days – October 26-27, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Russian Film Days – October 26-29, at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Indagra – fair dedicated to agriculture – Ongoing, ends on October 29, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here
Byron concert – October 27, at Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest. More info here
Movie openings:
Jigsaw
Starring Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell
Thor: Ragnarok
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston
Movies coming up in November:
Happy Death Day – premiere on November 3
Suburbicon – premiere on November 3
Daddy’s Home 2 – premiere on November 10
Leatherface – premiere on November 10
Justice League – premiere on November 17
