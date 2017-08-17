Events:
Bucharest GreenSounds Festival – August 18-20, in Herastrau Park. Find out more here
Chicane / Golan[Dj Set] / OK Corral –August 18, at Promenada Mall in Bucharest. More information here
Medieval Festival – August 20, at Corvinilor Castle in Hunedoara. More details here
Tribute Festival – August 18-20, in Brasov mountain resort. More details here
Mamaia Fairytale Festival – August 18-20, in Mamaia seaside resort. See program here
Movie openings:
Fun Mom Dinner
Starring Toni Collette, Katie Aselton
Annabelle: Creation
Starring Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia
Movies coming up:
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature – premiere on August 25
American Made – premiere on August 25
The Hitman’s Bodyguard – premiere on September 1
