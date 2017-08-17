Events:

Bucharest GreenSounds Festival – August 18-20, in Herastrau Park. Find out more here

Chicane / Golan[Dj Set] / OK Corral –August 18, at Promenada Mall in Bucharest. More information here

Medieval Festival – August 20, at Corvinilor Castle in Hunedoara. More details here

Tribute Festival – August 18-20, in Brasov mountain resort. More details here

Mamaia Fairytale Festival – August 18-20, in Mamaia seaside resort. See program here

Movie openings:

Fun Mom Dinner

Starring Toni Collette, Katie Aselton

Annabelle: Creation

Starring Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia

Movies coming up:

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature – premiere on August 25

American Made – premiere on August 25

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – premiere on September 1

Irina Marica, [email protected]