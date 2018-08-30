Events:
George Enescu International Competition – September 1-23, in Bucharest. Program available here
Cerbul de Aur music festival – ongoing, ends on September 2, in Brasov, central Romania. More details here
Bucharest Craft Beer Festival – August 31-September 2, at Verde Stop. Find out more here
Bucurestii Lui Caragiale Festival – ongoing, ends on September 2, in Cismigiu Park, Bucharest. Further details here
BikeFest – September 1-2, in Izvor Park, Bucharest. Find out more here
Open Air Cinema – ongoing, ends on September 16, in Titan Park, Bucharest. More details here
Walking on Calea Victoriei – September 1-2, on Calea Victoriei Blvd. in Bucharest. Find more information here
Blood donation campaign – August 31-September 2, at Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest. Read more about it here
RowmaniaFEST – International Rowing Boat Festival – August 31-September 2, in Tulcea. More information here
Movie openings:
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom
Slender Man
Starring Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles
Movies coming up in September:
The Nun – premiere on September 7
The Predator – premiere on September 14
A Simple Favor – premiere on September 14
Money – premiere on September 21
The House with a Clock in its Walls – premiere on September 28
(photo source: Facebook/Cerbul de Aur)
Facebook Comments