Events:

George Enescu International Competition – September 1-23, in Bucharest. Program available here

Cerbul de Aur music festival – ongoing, ends on September 2, in Brasov, central Romania. More details here

Bucharest Craft Beer Festival – August 31-September 2, at Verde Stop. Find out more here

Bucurestii Lui Caragiale Festival – ongoing, ends on September 2, in Cismigiu Park, Bucharest. Further details here

BikeFest – September 1-2, in Izvor Park, Bucharest. Find out more here

Open Air Cinema – ongoing, ends on September 16, in Titan Park, Bucharest. More details here

Walking on Calea Victoriei – September 1-2, on Calea Victoriei Blvd. in Bucharest. Find more information here

Blood donation campaign – August 31-September 2, at Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest. Read more about it here

RowmaniaFEST – International Rowing Boat Festival – August 31-September 2, in Tulcea. More information here

Movie openings:

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom

Slender Man

Starring Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles

Movies coming up in September:

The Nun – premiere on September 7

The Predator – premiere on September 14

A Simple Favor – premiere on September 14

Money – premiere on September 21

The House with a Clock in its Walls – premiere on September 28

(photo source: Facebook/Cerbul de Aur)