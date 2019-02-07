Weekend calendar: David Duchovny concert, Disney On Ice, Ozosep fair, movie openings

Events:

David Duchovny concert – February 10 at Sala Radio in Bucharest. More about it here.

Ozosep food & culture fair – February 9 – 10 at Café Verona in Bucharest. The fair showcases food delicacies prepared by small producers from Harghita region and creative workshops for children. More details here.

Disney On Ice – Reach for the Stars show – February 7 – 10 at Romexpo. More about the event here. Tickets are available here.

Peter Pan – February 9 -19 at the Children’s Opera in Bucharest. Details about the performance and the schedule are here.

British Comedy Night – February 9 at Mojo club, Bucharest. More info here.

KRiSPER live at Green Hours – February 9 at Green Hours, Bucharest. More info here.

Viniciu Moroianu piano recital – February 9 at the Bucharest Athenaeum. More info here.

Gustav Klimt. A Precursor of Modernity exhibition – ongoing, ends February 28; at the Suțu Palace (The Museum of the City of Bucharest). More here.

Ferestroika- Experience Communism – ongoing, ends February 23. An exhibition displaying the apartment life of a real Romanian family from the 80s. Further details here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

Movie openings:

Drunk Parents

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek

Everybody knows

Staring: Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem

