Events:

Electric Castle – ongoing, ends on July 22, at Banffy Castle in Cluj. More details here

Judas Priest concert – July 22, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Traditional Maiden Fair (Targ de Fete) – July 21-22, at Gaina Mountain in Western Romania. Read more about it here

Saint Ilie fair – July 21-22, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. Read more about the event here

Saint Ilie/summer fair – July 20-22, at the Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More information here

B-Fit in the Street! theater festival – ongoing, ends on August 5, in Bucharest. Read more about it here

EUROPAfest summer edition – ongoing, ends on July 26, in Sinaia mountain resort. Read more about it here

Movie openings:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth

The Equalizer 2

Starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal

Movies coming up:

Incredibles 2 – premiere on July 27

Adrift – premiere on July 27

Mission: Impossible. Fallout – premiere on August 3

Christopher Robin – premiere on August 3