Events:
Electric Castle – ongoing, ends on July 22, at Banffy Castle in Cluj. More details here
Judas Priest concert – July 22, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Traditional Maiden Fair (Targ de Fete) – July 21-22, at Gaina Mountain in Western Romania. Read more about it here
Saint Ilie fair – July 21-22, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. Read more about the event here
Saint Ilie/summer fair – July 20-22, at the Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More information here
B-Fit in the Street! theater festival – ongoing, ends on August 5, in Bucharest. Read more about it here
EUROPAfest summer edition – ongoing, ends on July 26, in Sinaia mountain resort. Read more about it here
Movie openings:
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth
The Equalizer 2
Starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal
Movies coming up:
Incredibles 2 – premiere on July 27
Adrift – premiere on July 27
Mission: Impossible. Fallout – premiere on August 3
Christopher Robin – premiere on August 3
