Events:
Electric Castle festival – ongoing, ends on July 16, on the Banffy Castle domain near Cluj-Napoca. More information here
BRD Bucharest Open – July 15-23, at Arenele BNR in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Bucharest International Street Theater Festival – ongoing, ends on July 30, in Bucharest. Find the entire program here
Book and Music Festival – July 13-16, in Sfatului Square in Brasov mountain resort. Find out more here
Sibiu Guitar Meeting – July 14-16, in Sibiu. Find out more here
EUROPAfest Summer Edition – July 13-26, in Sinaia mountain resort. More information here
Dinosaurs’ Festival – July 14-16, in Tara Hategului Dinosaur Geopark. Read more about it here
New in cinemas:
War for the Planet of the Apes
Starring Toby Kebbell, Andy Serkis
Movies coming up:
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – premiere on July 21
Dunkirk – premiere on July 21
The Dark Tower – premiere on August 4
Atomic Blonde – premiere on August 4
Irina Marica, [email protected]
Facebook Comments