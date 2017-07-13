31.5 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Electric Castle, BRD Bucharest Open, EUROPAfest Summer Edition

Events:

Electric Castle festivalongoing, ends on July 16, on the Banffy Castle domain near Cluj-Napoca. More information here

BRD Bucharest Open – July 15-23, at Arenele BNR in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Bucharest International Street Theater Festival – ongoing, ends on July 30, in Bucharest. Find the entire program here

Book and Music Festival – July 13-16, in Sfatului Square in Brasov mountain resort. Find out more here

Sibiu Guitar Meeting – July 14-16, in Sibiu. Find out more here

EUROPAfest Summer Edition – July 13-26, in Sinaia mountain resort. More information here

Dinosaurs’ Festival – July 14-16, in Tara Hategului Dinosaur Geopark. Read more about it here

 

New in cinemas:

War for the Planet of the Apes

Starring Toby Kebbell, Andy Serkis

 

Movies coming up:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – premiere on July 21

Dunkirk – premiere on July 21

The Dark Tower – premiere on August 4

Atomic Blonde – premiere on August 4

 

