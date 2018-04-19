Events:
Edvin Marton concert – April 20, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Cinepolitica film festival – ongoing, ends on April 22, in Bucharest. More details here
European Film Week of the Invisible Roma – ongoing, ends on April 22, in Bucharest. More information here
DaKINO International Film Festival – ongoing, ends on April 22, at ARCUB and the Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest. More details here
Bucharest ShortCut Cinefest – April Short Film Marathon – April 21, at Unteatru in Bucharest. Further details here
Wine and Street Food Festival – April 20-22, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. More info here
Vama concert – April 21 at Fratelli in Bucharest. Find out more here
Romania-Switzerland Fed Cup match – April 21-22, at Sala Polivalenta in Cluj-Napoca. Read more about it here
Movie openings:
The Wanderers: The Quest of The Demon Hunter
Starring Armand Assante, Razvan Vasilescu
Midnight Sun
Starring Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger
Super Troopers 2
Starring Emmanuelle Chriqui, Rob Lowe
Movies coming up:
Avengers: Infinity War – premiere on April 27
Truth or Dare – premiere on May 4
Overboard – premiere on May 11
Deadpool 2 – premiere on May 17
Facebook Comments