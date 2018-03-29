Weekend calendar: Easter & Palm Sunday fairs, Ancient Egypt exhibition

Events in Bucharest:

Easter fair – March 30 – April 9, in Bucharest’s Regele Mihai I (Herastrau) Park. Read more about it here

Palm Sunday fair – March 30 – April 1, Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More details here

Palm Sunday Fair – March 31 – April 1, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. More info here

Treasures of Ancient Egypt exhibition – ongoing, ends on June 21, at the National Library in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Bucharest International Motor Show – ongoing, ends on April 1, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Senior European Weightlifting Championships – ongoing, ends on April 1, at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Centre in Izvorani. More information here

DanceMasters – March 31 – April 1, at Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest. Further details here

Braids concert – March 31, at Control Club in Bucharest. More info here

Movie openings:

Ready Player One

Starring Olivia Cooke, Hannah John-Kamen

Mary Magdalene

Starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix

I, Tonya

Starring Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan

Movies coming up in April:

Rampage – premiere on April 13

A Quiet Place – premiere on April 13

Midnight Sun – premiere on April 20

Avengers: Infinity War – premiere on April 27