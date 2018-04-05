Events:
Easter brunches & fairs – this weekend in Bucharest, find a list here
Easter Fairytale – events for children – April 7, at Beraria H in Bucharest. More details here
Treasures of Ancient Egypt exhibition – ongoing, ends on June 21, at the National Library in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Romanian Music with DJ Vasile party – April 6, at J’ai Bistrot in Bucharest. More details here
Greek 4U concert – April 6, at Beraria H. Further details here
The Royal Opera House – Macbeth – April 8, at Happy Cinema in Bucharest. More info here
Movie openings:
Maya The Bee: The Honey Games
Starring Coco Jack Gillies, Benson Jack Anthony
Movies coming up in April:
Rampage – premiere on April 13
A Quiet Place – premiere on April 13
Midnight Sun – premiere on April 20
Avengers: Infinity War – premiere on April 27
