Weekend calendar: Dracula Film Festival, jazz concert, movie openings

Events:

Dracula Film Festival – ongoing, ends on October 22, in Brasov mountain resort. More details here

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest – ongoing, ends on October 22, in Bucharest. Find program here

Concert of Japanese jazz musician Hiromi –October 21, at the Bucharest Athenaeum. Read more about it here

The Power of Storytelling: The Festival – ongoing, ends on October 22, in Bucharest. Find more information here

Bookfest book fair – October 19-22, at Transylvania University in Brasov. More info here

Bucharest Art Week – Ongoing, ends on October 22, in Bucharest. Find out more here

Art Fashion Fair – October 21-22, at Qreator by IQOS in Bucharest. More information here

Wahaka Days – October 20, at Wahaka Street Food Park in Bucharest. More details here

Movie openings:

Geostorm

Starring Gerard Butler, Jeremy Ray Taylor

Mother!

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem

The Square

Starring Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss

Movies coming up:

Thor: Ragnarok – premiere on October 27

Jigsaw – premiere on October 27

Happy Death Day – premiere on November 3

Suburbicon – premiere on November 3

(photo source: Dracula Film Festival on Facebook)