Weekend calendar: Dracula Film Festival, jazz concert, movie openings

Events:
Dracula Film Festival – ongoing, ends on October 22, in Brasov mountain resort. More details here
Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest – ongoing, ends on October 22, in Bucharest. Find program here
Concert of Japanese jazz musician Hiromi –October 21, at the Bucharest Athenaeum. Read more about it here
The Power of Storytelling: The Festival – ongoing, ends on October 22, in Bucharest. Find more information here
Bookfest book fair – October 19-22, at Transylvania University in Brasov. More info here
Bucharest Art Week – Ongoing, ends on October 22, in Bucharest. Find out more here
Art Fashion Fair – October 21-22, at Qreator by IQOS in Bucharest. More information here
Wahaka Days – October 20, at Wahaka Street Food Park in Bucharest. More details here
Movie openings:
Geostorm
Starring Gerard Butler, Jeremy Ray Taylor
Mother!
Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem
The Square
Starring Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss
Movies coming up:
Thor: Ragnarok – premiere on October 27
Jigsaw – premiere on October 27
Happy Death Day – premiere on November 3
Suburbicon – premiere on November 3
(photo source: Dracula Film Festival on Facebook)
