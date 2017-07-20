Events:

Depeche Mode concert – July 23, at Cluj Arena in Cluj-Napoca. Tickets online here

TimeShift Festival –July 20-23, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here

Waha Festival – July 20-24, in Covasna county. More information here

Bucharest International Air Show – July 22, at Baneasa Airport in Northern Bucharest. Find out more here

Our Body: The Universe Within exhibition – Ongoing, ends on October 15, at City Park Mall in Constanta. Read more about it here

DMB on the Lake party – July 21, at the Snagov Lake near Bucharest. More information here

Movie openings:

Dunkirk

Starring Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Starring Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan

Movies coming up:

Amityville: The Awakening – premiere on July 28

The Dark Tower – premiere on August 4

Atomic Blonde – premiere on August 4

The Emoji Movie – premiere on August 11

Irina Marica, [email protected]