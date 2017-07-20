Events:
Depeche Mode concert – July 23, at Cluj Arena in Cluj-Napoca. Tickets online here
TimeShift Festival –July 20-23, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here
Waha Festival – July 20-24, in Covasna county. More information here
Bucharest International Air Show – July 22, at Baneasa Airport in Northern Bucharest. Find out more here
Our Body: The Universe Within exhibition – Ongoing, ends on October 15, at City Park Mall in Constanta. Read more about it here
DMB on the Lake party – July 21, at the Snagov Lake near Bucharest. More information here
Movie openings:
Dunkirk
Starring Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Starring Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan
Movies coming up:
Amityville: The Awakening – premiere on July 28
The Dark Tower – premiere on August 4
Atomic Blonde – premiere on August 4
The Emoji Movie – premiere on August 11
Irina Marica, [email protected]
Facebook Comments