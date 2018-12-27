videoWeekend calendar: New Year’s Eve parties, concerts, movie openings

Events:

The Nutcracker, December 29 at the Bucharest Opera House. More here.

New Year Concert by the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, December 30 at Sala Palatului. More details here.

A Night in Venice, A Night in Vienna, December 29 at the Bucharest Operetta. More details and tickets here.

New Year’s Eve parties – Many such parties take place in Bucharest. We have made a list here.

New Year’s Eve party in Constitutiei Square, December 31 starting 19:30. More details here.

Vlatka Horvat: Supporting Objects exhibition at Eastwards Prospectus gallery. Open until February 9, 2019. More here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

Movie openings:

Bumblebee

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Angela Bassett, Justin Theroux, Dylan O’Brien

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schreiber, Jake Johnson

