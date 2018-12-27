videoWeekend calendar: New Year’s Eve parties, concerts, movie openings

Events:
The Nutcracker, December 29 at the Bucharest Opera House. More here.
New Year Concert by the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, December 30 at Sala Palatului. More details here.
A Night in Venice, A Night in Vienna, December 29 at the Bucharest Operetta. More details and tickets here.
New Year’s Eve parties – Many such parties take place in Bucharest. We have made a list here.
New Year’s Eve party in Constitutiei Square, December 31 starting 19:30. More details here.
Vlatka Horvat: Supporting Objects exhibition at Eastwards Prospectus gallery. Open until February 9, 2019. More here.
Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.
Movie openings:
Bumblebee
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Angela Bassett, Justin Theroux, Dylan O’Brien
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schreiber, Jake Johnson
(Photo: Pixabay)
