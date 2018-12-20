videoWeekend calendar: Christmas concerts, fairs & markets, movie openings

Events:

Viennese Christmas concert by Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna, December 22 at Sala Palatului. More here.

Christmas Concert at the Bucharest Opera House, December 23. More details here.

Recital of carols at the Bucharest Athenaeum, December 22. More info here.

ALT.Crăciun 2018 – ongoing, ends December 21, at Arcub. More about it here.

Bucharest Christmas Market – ongoing, ends December 26 in Piața Constituției. More details here.

Vlatka Horvat: Supporting Objects exhibition at Eastwards Prospectus gallery. Open until February 9, 2019. More here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

Movie openings:

Aquaman

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard

Mary Poppins Returns

Starring: Emily Blunt, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer

(Photo: Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra at iabilet.ro)

[email protected]