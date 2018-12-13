Weekend calendar: Christmas fairs, carol concerts, movie openings

Events:

Designer gifts Christmas fair Noel – December 15 – 16, at The Institute Space – Cartierul Creativ. More here.

ALT.Crăciun 2018 – ongoing, ends December 21, at Arcub. More about it here.

Florile Dalbe Festival of Christmas and New Year traditions – December 14 – 16 at the Village Museum. More here.

Christmas Maker Fair – December 15, at Mater. More details here.

The Children’s Christmas – December 14 – 16, Regele Mihai (Herastrau) Park. More on the schedule here.

Bucharest Christmas Market – ongoing, ends December 26 in Piața Constituției. More details here.

Concert of traditional carols – December 16 at Sala Radio, at 17:00. Tickets are available at Sala Radio and bilete.ro.

The Nutcracker – December 16, at the Bucharest Opera House.

Christus Natus Est Carol Concert – December 15, at the St. Iosif Cathedral in Bucharest. More here.

Climb Again, Strong Together – climbing event for children and youth with disabilities. December 15, at the Climb Again center. More here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

Movie openings:

Racetime

Second Act

(Photo NOËL on FB, photo credits Ionut Dobre)

