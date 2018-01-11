4.5 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Concerts, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events in Bucharest:

Nestor Michell concert – January 13, at Joie de Vivre in Bucharest. Find out more here

Golan (live band) concert – January 12, at Beraria H in Bucharest. More info here

Pink Floyd Night – January 14, at Have a Cigar in Bucharest. More details here

Love Yard Sale – January 13-14, at Copper’s Pub in Bucharest. Further details here

Róbert Köteles Solo Show exhibition – Ongoing, ends on January 14, at Arcub in Bucharest. More details here

 

Movie openings:

Downsizing

Starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz

The Commuter

Starring Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga

The Disaster Artist

Starring Dave Franco, James Franco

 

Movies coming up:

Darkest Hour – premiere on January 19

Daddy Cool – premiere on January 19

Den of Thieves – premiere on January 19

Maze Runner: The Death Cure – premiere on January 26

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – premiere on January 26

 

