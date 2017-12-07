Events:
Christmas Fairs and Markets – in Bucharest, several other Romanian cities. Find a list here
National Arts and Crafts Fair – December 8-10, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here
Ozosep Hungarian Fair – December 9-10, at Verona Garden in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Psychoanalysis and Film Festival – December 7-10, at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest. More information here
Alternosfera concert – December 8, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Vama acoustic concert – December 9, at Curtea Berarilor in Bucharest. More details here
Movie openings:
The Vault
Starring James Franco, Taryn Manning
Movies coming up in December:
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – premiere on December 15
Father Figures – premiere on December 22
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – premiere on December 29
The Greatest Showman – premiere on December 29
Facebook Comments