7 °C
Bucharest
Dec 07, 19:31

videoWeekend calendar: Christmas fairs & markets, Ozosep Fair, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Events:

Christmas Fairs and Markets – in Bucharest, several other Romanian cities. Find a list here

National Arts and Crafts Fair – December 8-10, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Ozosep Hungarian Fair – December 9-10, at Verona Garden in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Psychoanalysis and Film Festival – December 7-10, at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest. More information here

Alternosfera concert – ­December 8, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Vama acoustic concert – December 9, at Curtea Berarilor in Bucharest. More details here

 

Movie openings:

The Vault

Starring James Franco, Taryn Manning

 

Movies coming up in December:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – premiere on December 15

Father Figures – premiere on December 22

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – premiere on December 29

The Greatest Showman – premiere on December 29

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list