Events:
Bucharest International Motor Show – March 23-April 1, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Fishing & Hunting Expo – March 22-25, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here
Raw Life & Style fair – March 23-25, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More info here
Vita de Vie concert – March 23, at Fratelli in Bucharest. Find out more here
Mariage Fest – March 23-25, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. More details here
Sand Marathon – March 25, in Mamaia seaside resort. More information here
International Book and Music Fair – Libris – March 22-25, in the hall of the Transylvania University in Brasov. More info here
Earth Hour in Romania – March 24. Read more about it here
Movie openings:
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Starring Frances McDormand, Caleb Landry Jones
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Starring John Boyega, Tian Jing
Movies coming up:
Ready Player One – premiere on March 30
Mary Magdalene – premiere on March 30
Rampage – premiere on April 13
Midnight Sun – premiere on April 20
(photo source: SIAB – Salonul International de Automobile Bucuresti on Facebook)
