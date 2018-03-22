Events:

Bucharest International Motor Show – March 23-April 1, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Fishing & Hunting Expo – March 22-25, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Raw Life & Style fair – March 23-25, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More info here

Vita de Vie concert – March 23, at Fratelli in Bucharest. Find out more here

Mariage Fest – March 23-25, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. More details here

Sand Marathon – March 25, in Mamaia seaside resort. More information here

International Book and Music Fair – Libris – March 22-25, in the hall of the Transylvania University in Brasov. More info here

Earth Hour in Romania – March 24. Read more about it here

Movie openings:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Starring Frances McDormand, Caleb Landry Jones

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Starring John Boyega, Tian Jing

Movies coming up:

Ready Player One – premiere on March 30

Mary Magdalene – premiere on March 30

Rampage – premiere on April 13

Midnight Sun – premiere on April 20

(photo source: SIAB – Salonul International de Automobile Bucuresti on Facebook)