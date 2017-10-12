Events in Bucharest:

Bucharest Marathon – October 14-15, in Bucharest. More details here

Les Films De Cannes a Bucarest – October 13-22, at several locations in Bucharest. Find more information here

Bucharest Film Awards – October 12-14, in Bucharest. Find out more here

Bucharest Jewish Film Festival – October 14-21, at several locations in Bucharest. More information here

Street Food in the Park – October 13-15, at ParkLake mall in Bucharest. More details here

Sleep Out charity event – October 13, at Share Café in Bucharest. More info here

Movie openings:

The Snowman

Starring Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson

My Little Pony: The Movie

Starring Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth

Movies coming up:

Mother! – premiere on October 20

Geostorm – premiere on October 20

Jigsaw – premiere on October 27

Suburbicon – premiere on November 3

(Photo source: Bucharest Marathon Facebook Page)