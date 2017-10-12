Events in Bucharest:
Bucharest Marathon – October 14-15, in Bucharest. More details here
Les Films De Cannes a Bucarest – October 13-22, at several locations in Bucharest. Find more information here
Bucharest Film Awards – October 12-14, in Bucharest. Find out more here
Bucharest Jewish Film Festival – October 14-21, at several locations in Bucharest. More information here
Street Food in the Park – October 13-15, at ParkLake mall in Bucharest. More details here
Sleep Out charity event – October 13, at Share Café in Bucharest. More info here
Movie openings:
The Snowman
Starring Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson
My Little Pony: The Movie
Starring Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth
Movies coming up:
Mother! – premiere on October 20
Geostorm – premiere on October 20
Jigsaw – premiere on October 27
Suburbicon – premiere on November 3
(Photo source: Bucharest Marathon Facebook Page)
