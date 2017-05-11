Events:
Bucharest Half Marathon – May 13-14, in Bucharest. More information here
EUROPAfest – May 11-20, in Bucharest and Sibiu. More information here
Deep Purple concert – May 13, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Carla’s Dreams concert – May 13, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets here
World Press Photo exhibition – May 11-28, at Sala Dalles in Bucharest. More info here
Piano concerts in parks – May 13-14 in Bucharest parks. Read more here
Autor Contemporary Jewelry Fair – May 13-14, at Grand Hotel du Boulevard in Bucharest. More information here
Experience Bucharest – May 12-16, in Bucharest. More information here
Movie openings:
Alien: Covenant
Starring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender
Movies coming up:
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – premiere on May 26
Wonder Woman – premiere on June 2
Baywatch – premiere on June 2
The Mummy – premiere on June 9
