11 °C
Bucharest
May 12, 07:06

videoWeekend calendar: Bucharest Half Marathon, Deep Purple concert, EUROPAfest, movie openings

by Irina Popescu
Events:

Bucharest Half MarathonMay 13-14, in Bucharest. More information here

EUROPAfest – May 11-20, in Bucharest and Sibiu. More information here

Deep Purple concert – May 13, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Carla’s Dreams concert – May 13, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets here

World Press Photo exhibition – May 11-28, at Sala Dalles in Bucharest. More info here

Piano concerts in parks – May 13-14 in Bucharest parks. Read more here

Autor Contemporary Jewelry Fair – May 13-14, at Grand Hotel du Boulevard in Bucharest. More information here

Experience Bucharest – May 12-16, in Bucharest. More information here

 

Movie openings:

Alien: Covenant

Starring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender

 

Movies coming up:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – premiere on May 26

Wonder Woman – premiere on June 2

Baywatch – premiere on June 2

The Mummy – premiere on June 9

 

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

