Events:
Bucharest Gaming Week – January 23-28, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More info here
Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest – Best of – January 28, at Unteatru in Bucharest. More details here
Byron concert – January 26, at Quantic in Bucharest. Find out more here
Bosquito concert – January 26, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More info here
Dinner in the Tram – January 26, in Timisoara. Find out more here
Movie openings:
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dylan O’Brien
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell
The Whiskey Bandit (A Viszkis)
Starring Bence Szalay, Zoltán Schneider
Movies coming up:
All The Money in the World – premiere on February 2
12 Strong – premiere on February 2
Fifty Shades Freed – premiere on February 9
Call Me By Your Name – premiere on February 9
Black Panther – premiere on February 16
(photo source: Cina in Tramvai on Facebook; photo credit: Iseno Photography)
Facebook Comments