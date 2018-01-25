1 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Bucharest Gaming Week, Dinner in the Tram, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events:

Bucharest Gaming Week – January 23-28, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More info here

Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest – Best of – January 28, at Unteatru in Bucharest. More details here

Byron concert – January 26, at Quantic in Bucharest. Find out more here

Bosquito concert – January 26, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More info here

Dinner in the TramJanuary 26, in Timisoara. Find out more here

 

Movie openings:

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dylan O’Brien

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell

The Whiskey Bandit (A Viszkis)

Starring Bence Szalay, Zoltán Schneider

 

Movies coming up:

All The Money in the World – premiere on February 2

12 Strong – premiere on February 2

Fifty Shades Freed – premiere on February 9

Call Me By Your Name – premiere on February 9

Black Panther – premiere on February 16

 

(photo source: Cina in Tramvai on Facebook; photo credit: Iseno Photography)

