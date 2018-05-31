Events:

Bookfest – ongoing, ends on June 3, at Romexpo in northern Bucharest. More details here

La pas pe Calea Victoriei (Walking on Calea Victoriei) – June 2-3, on Calea Victoriei in Bucharest. Read more about the event here

Femei pe Matasari urban festival – June 1-3, on Matasari street in Bucharest. More info is available here

Green Hours Jazz Fest – ongoing, ends on June 3, at Green Hours. More details here

Urban Grill Fest – ongoing, ends on June 3, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here

Bucharest Pride – June 2-9, in Bucharest. More info here

Old toys exhibition – starting June 1 at Dino Parc Rasnov in central Romania. Read more about it here

Air Show – Clinceni – June 2, at Clinceni airfield. More info here

June 1 events at Bran Castle – all day long on June 1. More details here

Movie openings:

Taxi 5

Starring Franck Gastambide, Sabrina Ouazani

The Florida Project

Starring Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince

Movies coming up in June:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – premiere on June 8

Hereditary – premiere on June 15

Loving Pablo – premiere on June 15

Ocean’s 8 – premiere on June 22