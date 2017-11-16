Events:
Black Friday Romania – November 17, in Romania
Sibiu Christmas Fair opening – November 17, in Piata Mare in Sibiu. More information here
Whisky Fest – November 17-19, at Casa Presei in Northern Bucharest. More details here
Polish film festival CinePolska – November 17-26, at Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Bucharest Early Music Festival – ongoing, ends on November 28, in Bucharest. More details here
Alexandrov Ensemble – Red Army Choir – The Great Revival – November 17, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. More info here
InLight Theater Festival – ongoing, ends on November 24, at Unteatru in Bucharest. More information here
Love Yard Sale – November 18, at Copper’s Pub in Bucharest. More details here
Movie openings:
Justice League
Starring Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck
God’s Own Country
Starring Josh O’Connor, Alec Secăreanu
Movies coming up:
Murder on the Orient Express – premiere on November 24
A Bad Moms Christmas – premiere on November 24
Paddington 2 – premiere on December 1
Singularity – premiere on December 1
