videoWeekend calendar: Black Friday, Sibiu Christmas Fair opening, Whisky Fest

by Irina Marica
Events:

Black Friday Romania – November 17, in Romania

Sibiu Christmas Fair openingNovember 17, in Piata Mare in Sibiu. More information here

Whisky Fest – November 17-19, at Casa Presei in Northern Bucharest. More details here

Polish film festival CinePolska – November 17-26, at Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Bucharest Early Music Festival – ongoing, ends on November 28, in Bucharest. More details here

Alexandrov Ensemble – Red Army Choir – The Great Revival – November 17, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. More info here

InLight Theater Festival – ongoing, ends on November 24, at Unteatru in Bucharest. More information here

Love Yard Sale – November 18, at Copper’s Pub in Bucharest. More details here

 

Movie openings:

Justice League

Starring Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck

God’s Own Country

Starring Josh O’Connor, Alec Secăreanu

 

Movies coming up:

Murder on the Orient Express – premiere on November 24

A Bad Moms Christmas – premiere on November 24

Paddington 2 – premiere on December 1

Singularity – premiere on December 1

