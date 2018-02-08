Events in Bucharest:

Valentine’s Days Fair – February 10-11, at The Vintage Pub in Bucharest. More info here

Vinyl Fair – February 10-11, in Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest. More details here

Astra Film on Tour – February 9-11, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Find out more here

Hot Singles Hook-Up party – February 9, at Beraria H in Bucharest. More info here

Compact concert – February 9, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More details here

Movie openings:

Fifty Shades Freed

Starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan

Call Me By Your Name

Starring Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalame

Movies coming up in February:

Black Panther – premiere on February 16

Phantom Thread – premiere on February 16

The Shape of Water – premiere on February 23

The Post – premiere on February 23