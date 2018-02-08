Events in Bucharest:
Valentine’s Days Fair – February 10-11, at The Vintage Pub in Bucharest. More info here
Vinyl Fair – February 10-11, in Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest. More details here
Astra Film on Tour – February 9-11, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Find out more here
Hot Singles Hook-Up party – February 9, at Beraria H in Bucharest. More info here
Compact concert – February 9, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More details here
Movie openings:
Fifty Shades Freed
Starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan
Call Me By Your Name
Starring Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalame
Movies coming up in February:
Black Panther – premiere on February 16
Phantom Thread – premiere on February 16
The Shape of Water – premiere on February 23
The Post – premiere on February 23
