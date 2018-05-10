Weekend calendar: Art Safari, Bucharest Half Marathon, BurgerFest

Events:

Art Safari – May 11-20, in Bucharest’s George Enescu Square. More details here

Bucharest Half Marathon – May 12-13, in Bucharest. Further info is available here

BurgerFest – May 11-13, at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest. Find out more here

Bucharest Coffee Festival – ongoing, ends on May 13, at Hanul Gabroveni in Bucharest. More here

The date. Rooftop that never sleeps – May 11, at Promenada mall. Find out more here

Imobiliarium real estate fair – May 11-13, at Baneasa Shopping City in Bucharest. More info here

Blood donation campaign – May 11-13, at Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Gaudeamus Book Fair – ongoing, ends on May 13, in Oradea. More details here

Movie openings:

Overboard

Starring Anna Faris, Eva Longoria

Revenge

Starring Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Kevin Janssens

Movies coming up:

Deadpool 2 – premiere on May 18

Solo: A Star Wars Story – premiere on May 25

Book Club – premiere on May 25

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – premiere on June 8