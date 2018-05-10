Weekend calendar: Art Safari, Bucharest Half Marathon, BurgerFest

Events:
Art Safari – May 11-20, in Bucharest’s George Enescu Square. More details here
Bucharest Half Marathon – May 12-13, in Bucharest. Further info is available here
BurgerFest – May 11-13, at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest. Find out more here
Bucharest Coffee Festival – ongoing, ends on May 13, at Hanul Gabroveni in Bucharest. More here
The date. Rooftop that never sleeps – May 11, at Promenada mall. Find out more here
Imobiliarium real estate fair – May 11-13, at Baneasa Shopping City in Bucharest. More info here
Blood donation campaign – May 11-13, at Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Gaudeamus Book Fair – ongoing, ends on May 13, in Oradea. More details here
Movie openings:
Overboard
Starring Anna Faris, Eva Longoria
Revenge
Starring Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Kevin Janssens
Movies coming up:
Deadpool 2 – premiere on May 18
Solo: A Star Wars Story – premiere on May 25
Book Club – premiere on May 25
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – premiere on June 8
