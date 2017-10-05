22 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Art Galleries’ Night, concerts, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events:

White Night of Art GalleriesOctober 6, in 12 cities across Romania. Find out more here

International Theater Festival for Children – October 8-14, in Bucharest. Read more about it here

FINK concert – October 7, in Control Club, Bucharest. More information here

Robin and the Backstabbers concert – October 6, at Hard Rock Cafe in Bucharest. Details here

Cloud No. 9 Pop-Up Store – October 7-8, at The Ark in Bucharest. Find out more here

Love Yard Sale – October 7-8, at Copper’s Pub in Bucharest. More information here

Sinaia Forever festival – October 6-8, in Sinaia mountain resort. More info here

 

Movie openings:

Blade Runner 2049

Starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford

Home Again

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen

 

Movies coming up in October:

The Snowman – premiere on October 13

Mother! – premiere on October 20

Geostorm – premiere on October 20

