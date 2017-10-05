Events:
White Night of Art Galleries – October 6, in 12 cities across Romania. Find out more here
International Theater Festival for Children – October 8-14, in Bucharest. Read more about it here
FINK concert – October 7, in Control Club, Bucharest. More information here
Robin and the Backstabbers concert – October 6, at Hard Rock Cafe in Bucharest. Details here
Cloud No. 9 Pop-Up Store – October 7-8, at The Ark in Bucharest. Find out more here
Love Yard Sale – October 7-8, at Copper’s Pub in Bucharest. More information here
Sinaia Forever festival – October 6-8, in Sinaia mountain resort. More info here
Movie openings:
Blade Runner 2049
Starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford
Home Again
Starring Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen
Movies coming up in October:
The Snowman – premiere on October 13
Mother! – premiere on October 20
Geostorm – premiere on October 20
