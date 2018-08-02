Events:

Armenian Street Festival – August 3 – August 5, in Bucharest. More details here.

Tuberose Celebration – August 4 – August 5, Hoghilag, Sibiu. More about it here.

Rockstadt Extreme Fest – August 2 – August 5, Râşnov, Braşov. Further details here.

Haferland Week – August 2 – August 6 in Archita, Roadeş, Saschiz, Rupea, Criţ, Buneşti, Meşendorf, Cloaşterf, and Viscri. More about it here.

B-Fit in the Street! theater festival – ongoing, ends on August 5, in Bucharest. Read more about it here

CineParK open-air film screenings – August 4, Regele Mihai (Herastrau) Park in Bucharest. More details here.

Organ concert by Antal Eduard-Iosif – August 5, St. Iosif Cathedral in Bucharest. More about it here.

Films for the entire family – ongoing, ends August 19. At Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest. The program here.

Summer cinema #PePromenada – ongoing, at Promenada Mall in Bucharest. More here.

Movie openings:

Christopher Robin

Starring: Hayley Atwell, Ewan McGregor, Jim Cummings

Mission: Impossible. Fallout

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames

[email protected]