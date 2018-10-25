videoWeekend Calendar: Creative traditions forum, Romanian branding expo, St. Dumitru fair, movie openings

Events:

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest – ongoing, ends October 28. The program is available here.

The National Theater Festival – ongoing, ends October 29. The program can be seen here.

Creative Traditions Forum – October 26 – 28 at The Ark. More on the event here.

St. Dumitru Fair – October 26 – 28 at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum. Further info here.

Made in RO: 100 years of Romanian branding exhibition – ongoing, ends October 28. At Universul Palace in Bucharest. More info here.

European Literature Month – throughout October, various venues in Bucharest. More on the program here.

Exhibition of new paintings by Roman Tolici at Mobius Gallery – open until December 31. More here.

Painted Architectures. Post-conceptual Spanish Figurative exhibition – open until November 30, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. Further details here.

The Portrait of the Collector exhibition – ongoing, ends January 31, 2019 at the Art Collections Museum in Bucharest. Further details here.

Fall cleaning at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. October 27-28. Volunteers can sign up here.

Movie openings:

Hunter Killer

Starring: Gary Oldman, Gerard Butler, Caroline Goodall, Taylor John Smith, Michael Nyqvist

Shoplifters

Starring: Kirin Kiki, Rirî Furankî



