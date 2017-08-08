Weather remains extremely hot in Romania this week

The weather will continue to be extremely hot in Romania this week, according to meteorologists.

Nine counties will be under a yellow alert of extreme heat on Wednesday, but the heat wave will expand and intensify starting Thursday.

The National Administration of Meteorology (ANM) has issued a yellow alert of extreme heat for Wednesday, August 9, which covers the counties of Satu Mare, Bihor, Arad, Hunedoara, Alba, Timis, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, and Dolj. Here, the daytime temperatures will stay between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, but can even go up to 38 degrees Celsius in some areas. Meanwhile, the nighttime temperatures will not go below 20 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, on Thursday, August 10, the counties of Bihor, Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti and Dolj will be under an orange alert of extreme heat, while other counties will be under a yellow alert. The temperatures will go up to 39 degrees Celsius in Western Romania.

According to the meteorologists, the extremely hot weather will persist until the end of the week.

Irina Marica, [email protected]