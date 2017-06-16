Weather gets rainy in Romania over the weekend

The weather will change in Romania this weekend, and most of the country is under an alert of heavy rain and storms between Friday evening, 18:00 and Monday morning, 10:00.

Moreover, the hill and mountain areas, as well as the center and southern parts of Moldova region, Dobrogea region, and the northeast part of Muntenia region will be under a yellow code of heavy rain from Saturday morning, 10:00 to Monday morning, 03:00.

According to the warning issued by the Romanian meteorologists, the rainfall will exceed 30 liters per sqm in these regions, and can even reach 50-70 liters per sqm in some areas.

The temperatures will also drop over the weekend.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]