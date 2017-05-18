Wax Tailor and Parov Stelar on Bucharest stage this summer

French trip-hop producer Wax Tailor and Austrian musician Parov Stelar will perform in Bucharest this summer, during an event that will also include concerts of Romanian bands Golan and Oktopus.

Both Wax Tailor and Parov Stelar will perform with their bands in the Romanian capital. The event will take place at Arenele Romane on June 16.

Parov Stelar previously performed in Romania, and this time will come to Bucharest to promote his recent album The Burning Spider. Wax Tailor also added Bucharest to the tour promoting his fifth studio album called By Any Beats Necessary (released in October 2016).

Tickets for the June 16 event cost RON 109 (EUR 24) and can be purchased online at Thefresh.ro. Find out more about the event here.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wax Tailor on Facebook; photo by Juan Diego Castillo)