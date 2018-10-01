14 °C
Wax figures of local and international personalities, on display at Timisoara mall

by Irina Marica
A total of 25 wax statues of both local and international personalities are on display at the Shopping City mall in Timisoara, in Western Romania. The exhibition will stay open until October 31 at the mall’s ground floor.

Visitors can take pictures with several international celebrities such as Anthony Hopkins, Jim Carrey, Al Pacino, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Mr. Bean, Adele and Messi, but also with local personalities such as King Michael, communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, football star Gheorghe Hagi, and famous singer Inna. The full list is available here.

Adults have to pay RON 20 to visit the exhibition while the students and pensioners benefit from a 50% discount.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Shopping City Timisoara)

