Romania’s Waters Ministry wants to ban new hydro power plants at altitudes over 800 meters

The construction of new hydropower plants in Romania at altitudes between 800 meters and 1,500 meters may be banned, according to a draft bill initiated by the Waters and Forests Ministry.

According to the ministry’s substantiation note, this provision is needed to align the local legislation on water management to EU directives and avoid infringement, local Agerpres reported.

The ministry also explained that Romania has already met its renewable energy target for 2020. The renewable energy share in total production reached 24.7% in 2015. However, the European Commission has set a new target of 35% for 2030.

Representatives of state-owned electricity producer Hidroelectrica said that the ministry’s planned bill would heavily impact the company’s activity and prevent Romania from meeting the new renewable energy target for 2030.

